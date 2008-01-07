Wills lifts spirits of patients evacuated from Royal Marsden

William, who is president of the hospital, thanked the firefighters who tackled last week's blaze for their heroic efforts
The Prince came in for some praise too, with 58-year-old cancer survivor Fathieh Shihab describing his visit as "wonderful"
A cheery visit from Prince William gave patients evacuated from the fire-damaged Royal Marsden hospital a much-needed boost.
On a visit to nearby Royal Brompton Hospital where the patients are now being housed, the 25-year-old royal also chatted with firefighters, who fought last week's blaze in the West London hospital.
William - who is president of the world-renowed hospital which specialises in cancer treatment - was full of praise for the quick-thinking staff, who carried sick people out of the burning building.
Among those whose stories he listened to was Fathieh Shihab, a 58-year-old patient from Chelsea. "The Prince was wonderful," she revealed. "He said I looked very healthy and that it's great I'm getting better."