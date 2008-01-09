In New Hampshire an obviously elated former First Lady hails supporters after re-igniting her campaign for the presidency. Her success in the state's primary was apparently aided by an out-of-character display of vulnerability on the campaign trail this week
Photo: © Getty Images
Hillary's husband and daughter were full of pride as she savoured her special moment
Photo: © Getty Images
9 JANUARY 2008
Hillary Clinton kept alive her family's dream of moving back into the White House by winning a stunning victory over fellow Democratic candidate Barack Obama in the New Hampshire state primary on Tuesday.
After Mr Obama romped into the lead in last week's Iowa primary political pundits had expected an equally strong showing in New Hampshire. An out-of-character display of vulnerability by Hillary on the campaign trail this week is credited with winning over voters, however.
Husband Bill and daughter Chelsea were at the side of the former First Lady as she made an emotional speech to a hall packed with cheering supporters. And both gave the presidential candidate a warm hug as she stepped onto the podium to thank the campaign faithful for making sure last week's defeat was not repeated.
"I'm so gratified that you responded (to me)," said the politician, who was beaten into third place in Iowa contest to pick a Democrat candidate for the White House race.
"Now together let's give America the kind of comeback that New Hampshire has just given me," she added.