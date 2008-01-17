Carla keeps France guessing as she models her two Dior rings

While speculation over whether French President Nicolas Sarkozy has wed model Carla Bruni reached fever pitch in France, the Italian beauty was keeping mum. She further fuelled interest in their high profile partnership, however, by showing off the lavish love tokens her beau. While out and about in Paris earlier this week, the 40-year-old, who is heiress to a tyre fortune, was spotted wearing her stunning heart-shaped white gold ring on her engagement finger and another £13,000 ring, also by Dior, which Mr Sarkozy presented to Carla for her birthday in December.



Mr Sarkozy, who apparently proposed in Egypt on Christmas day, declined to confirm or deny reports that he wed Carla in secret at the Elysee Palace in the City of Light last Thursday. The influential L'Est Republican newspaper cited a "very good source" who claims to have been present at the civil ceremony. "The President and his new wife looked extremely happy," said the source.



"Don't rely on me to confirm or deny it. My response is 'No comment'," the 52-year-old President, who divorced his second wife Cecilia last October, told journalists on a trip to Qatar. "When I've got something to say, I'll tell you," he added.



The lovebirds are reportedly planning a Romeo and Juliet style honeymoon near the Italian city of Verona where Shakespeare set his most famous tragedy. Carla, who turned to singing and song-writing after her successful modelling career, is said to have booked a suite at an intimate country hotel in San Vito di Negrar, in the wine valley of Valpolicella. However her mother Marisa Bruni-Tedeschi told French newspaper Le Parisien: "I'm sorry, I'm not aware of it."