Lalla Salma welcomes fellow humanitarian Rania to Morocco

17 JANUARY 2008
Two of the world's highest profile and most glamorous royal humanitarian campaigners attended an event close to both their hearts this week. Queen Rania of Jordan, who is in Morocco on an offical visit with her husband, joined the monarch's wife Princess Lalla Salma, a fellow campaigner for child welfare causes, in inaugurating a charity centre which helps train young girls in different crafts.
The Moroccan princess last saw her regal counterpart in June last year, and was clearly thrilled to be back in her company. Wearing a chic lemon-hued suit with unusual lilac print and carrying a spot-on-trend crocodile skin bag, she had a warm welcome in store at the airport for the Jordanian queen.
And there was a special element to the welcoming party in the form of Prince Hassar, Lalla Salma and King Mohammed's four-year-old son. Dressed in a pale grey version of his father's suit - complete with mini-tie pin - the smiling youngster held on tight to his dad's hand as he prepared to greet the visiting dignitaries.
Both Lalla Salma and Queen Rania have an unusually high profile in their respective countries. The Jordanian queen is an outspoken advocate of women's rights in the Arab world, while porcelain-skinned Lalla Salma - the first female member of the Moroccan royal family to be publicly acknowledged and receive a royal title - has played an increasingly prominent public role since marrying the Moroccan king in 2002.
Official duties fulfilled, the royal couples gathered for a gala dinner in the gilded surroundings of the royal palace, with the flame-haired princess choosing an appropriately traditional fuchsia pink kaftan while ever-stylish Rania wore a classic LBD.