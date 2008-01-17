Lalla Salma welcomes fellow humanitarian Rania to Morocco

Prince Hassar, Lalla Salma and King Mohammed's four-year-old son, joined the welcoming party which greeted the Jordanian royal couple

The Moroccan princess, chic in a lemon-hued suit with unusual lilac detailing, was clearly delighted to see fellow humanitarian Queen Rania

Official duties over, the two couples dined together amid the gilded surroundings of the royal palace. Hostess Lalla Salma had donned an intricately decorated Moroccan costume in fuchsia pink, while ever-chic Rania kept it simple by opting for a classic little black dress

