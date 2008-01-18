Musician Bob Geldof and his French partner Jeanne Marine were among the high-profile guests - who also included Prince William's girlfriend - at the VIP preview of Afrika! Afrika!
Featuring contortionists, trapeze artists and fire jugglers, the two-hour stage show celebrates the best of the arts from the African continent
While security concerns have lead to her image appearing less often in the press these days, Kate Middleton is still very much out and about on the London social scene. Prince William's pretty girlfriend mingled with star guests, including Jimmy Choo and Sir Bob Geldof, at the opening night of stage show Afrika! Afrika! at London's 02 Arena on Thursday.
On-trend in a snow leopard-print dress, Kate joined a group of pals - including her royal beau's close friend Guy Pelly - at the special circus performance, which celebrates the best of the art from the African continent. There was no sign of Wills, however, who is currently in the middle of a four-month attachment to the RAF in Lincolnshire, where he's earning his pilot wings.
Clearly determined not to let her boyfriend's absence dampen her spirits, Kate laughed and chatted with her pals, who watched the show from the royal box. Entertainers in the colourful two-hour show included contortionists, trapeze artists and fire jugglers.