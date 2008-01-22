Accompanying her husband Gordon Brown in India, the former PR executive has been showing off Asian-inspired outfits, much to the delight of her hosts. On Monday the couple visited a shrine to Mahatma Ghandi in New Delhi where, barefoot out of respect for local custom, they scattered rose petals at the site where the iconic leader was cremated
The wife of the former prime minister has been visiting India, too, to inspect the work of the UK-based Loomba Trust, which builds schools in the country. Cherie also took in the splendid Golden Temple at Amritsar during her trip
On a tour of India Gordon Brown's wife Sarah found a stylish way to beat the heat – and emphasise the links between the UK and the commonwealth country. The former PR executive has worn traditional outfits loaned to her by two top Indian designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, both of whom are popular with wealthy British Asians.
A shining example of her elegant Indian wardrobe was the mint green embroidered 'kurta' outfit 44-year-old Sarah donned to accompany her husband to visit the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi.
Observers noted that her ensemble was remarkably similar to a pale blue shalwar kameez worn by Princess Diana when she visited Pakistan in 1996.
The look was finished off with striking jade-coloured earrings thought to have been part of a cache of jewellery worth ₤30,000 lent to her for the trip by Indian gem masters Amrapali Jewels.
Just last week Sarah's predecessor at Downing Street, Cherie Blair, was in the country on a visit to promote the work of a charity she supports.
Since her husband departed British politics Cherie has concentrated on her career as a lawyer and her interest in equality issues. She was touring the state of Punjab in her capacity as president of the Loomba Trust, a UK foundation which has given nearly ₤650,000 to establish a school in the area. During her trip the mother-of-four also visited Amritsar's famous Golden Temple with Sikh leaders.