Intimate home video marks little Princess Ingrid's fourth birthday

22 JANUARY 2008

One day she will be Norway's first ever reigning queen, but for now Princess Ingrid is blithely unaware of her historic destiny, celebrating her birthday on Monday like any other happy four-year-old. And her parents Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who are keen to give their daughter as normal a childhood as possible, released a special home-video and photographs to share the happy family occasion.



The images show the birthday girl joined by her mum, dad, older half-brother Marcus and younger brother Sverre Magnus on a sofa at their sprawling Skaugum estate southwest of Oslo. In the intimate video Haakon is captured singing to his daughter from a children's book, while his wife gives her a tender kiss.



The home footage provides an insight into their life on the farm – which dates back to the Middle Ages – with the children playing on the swings and a plucky young Sverre, who has just turned two, tackling a slide. Ingrid – who goes to a local kindergarten – is also seen demonstrating her swimming skills in the pool with her father, feeding a young calf and sledging in the snow.



See the video on: www.kongehuset.no/c28424/nyhet/vis.html?tid=35620