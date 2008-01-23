The intimate snaps, released this week ahead of Prince Felipe's 40th birthday, show the Spanish heir spending quality time with his family in the gardens of the royal palace on the outskirts of Madrid

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

Two-year-old Princess Leonor, Felipe's elder daughter, gets a lesson in riding a bike from dad

Photo: © Rex

Another image shows the Prince and his wife Princess Letizia reading to their two daughters around a table

Photo: © Rex