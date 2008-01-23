Princess Stephanie's 13-year-old daughter Pauline - who toured Europe with the circus as a child while her mother was dating an elephant trainer - takes in the colourful big top show which brought the Monte Carlo Circus Festival to a close
Also joining in the fun was Charlene Wittstock, Prince Albert's pretty South African girlfriend
As a child Princess Stephanie's daughter Pauline loved the circus so much she was included in one of the acts performed by mother's elephant trainer boyfriend. And the pretty youngster - now 13 - has clearly lost none of her enthusiasm for the big top.
Pauline, whose father is Stephanie's former bodyguard and husband Daniel Ducruet, accompanied her mum to the closing ceremony of Monte Carlo's world-famous Circus Festival. Joining the pair were the Principality's ruler, Prince Albert, and his girlfriend of two years, Charlene Wittstock. The pretty former Olympic swimmer had entered into the spirit of the event by wearing a Circus Festival scarf celebrating the annual event's 32nd anniversary.
An important date in Monaco's calendar, the celebration of circus arts was established by Stephanie's late father Prince Rainier in 1974. And it continues to showcase the world's finest big top performers.
Since 2005 Albert and Stephanie - glamorous at the ceremony in a fitted black dress with chain-link detailing - have presided over the competition's judging panel and traditionally open activities in the ring.