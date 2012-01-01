Nicolas Sarkozy 'has married his Italian beauty Carla'

2 FEBRUARY 2008

Finally the wait is over. France's president Nicolas Sarkozy and supermodel-cum-singer Carla Bruni have married at the Elysee Palace, according to the official who performed the ceremony.



"I married two voters of the 8th district who live at 55 rue du Faubourg Saint Honore", local mayor Francois Lebel told Europe-1 radio. The address is that of the presidential palace.



"The bride wore white, she was ravishing, as usual," he continued, adding: "The groom wasn't bad either."



The president's love life has been front-page news since he met the 40-year-old Italian beauty in November, one month after his divorce from second wife Cecilia. The sultry singer, who will be France's First Lady, has had previous relationships with rock stars Mick Jagger and Eric Clapton and has a seven-year-old son, Aurelien.



Mr Lebel added that the couple were married with their friends and close family present. It was, he said, "a moment of family intimacy for the young newlyweds, of great simplicity and apparently a lot of affection between the spouses".



It was also, he added, a historic moment as the 53-year-old president became the first to marry while in office.



Between them, the newlyweds have four children. Mr Sarkozy has a 10-year-old son, Louis, from his marriage to Cecilia and two grown-up sons, Pierre and Jean, from his first marriage.