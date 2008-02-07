Royal other halves Mary and Marie show individual style sense

7 FEBRUARY 2008

They're both pretty brunettes with delicate features who have captured the heart of a Danish prince. But while royal watchers have commented on the striking physical similarities between Crown Prince Frederik's wife Princess Mary and Prince Joachim's French bride-to-be Marie Cavallier, the two ladies each seem to be establishing their own style preferences.



While they're united in their ability to put in an elegant appearance at social events, the royal companions took a distinctly different approach in their choice of outfit to attend the christening of a family friend's child. While Marie favoured tailored trousers, Mary stepped out in two skirt ensembles.



Tasmania-born Mary arrived at the church in Copenhagen with her 39-year-old husband and their children - Christian, two, and nine-month-old Isabella - wearing a pretty knee-length skirt. Marie, who is due to wed her 38-year-old prince in May, had opted for smart black pants and a long jacket.



Their preferences were echoed at the evening celebrations. While Mary had changed into a black, Astracan coat, her future sister-in-law had glammed up her trousers look with a short fur-effect jacket, peep-toe stilettos and glittering earrings.