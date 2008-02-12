Royal lovebirds Joachim and Marie on ski break with his boys

Love was in the frosty air for soon-to-be-wed Marie and her royal love as they shared a smooch on the Swiss slopes

The sporty duo were joined by Joachim's action-loving sons, whom he shares with the boys' mother, his former wife Alexandra

Nikolai and Felix have holidayed with their future stepmum several times, and have clearly accepted the beautiful brunette as one of the family

Meanwhile Prince Albert looked every inch the professional as he hit the slopes in the South Tyrol. The 49-year-old royal is renowned for his winter sports skills, having competed in the Olympics as part of a bobsled team

