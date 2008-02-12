Royal lovebirds Joachim and Marie on ski break with his boys

Love was in the frosty air for soon-to-be-wed Marie and her royal love as they shared a smooch on the Swiss slopes
The sporty duo were joined by Joachim's action-loving sons, whom he shares with the boys' mother, his former wife Alexandra
Nikolai and Felix have holidayed with their future stepmum several times, and have clearly accepted the beautiful brunette as one of the family
Meanwhile Prince Albert looked every inch the professional as he hit the slopes in the South Tyrol. The 49-year-old royal is renowned for his winter sports skills, having competed in the Olympics as part of a bobsled team
12 FEBRUARY 2008
With their wedding just three months away, Prince Joachim of Denmark and his French fiancée Marie Cavallier were clearly revelling in their love as they shared a romantic kiss in the snow on a skiing holiday in Switzerland recently. They were joined on the fun break by Joachim's two boys Prince Nikolai, eight, and five-year-old Felix from his marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.
Thirty-two-year-old Marie, who was born in Paris but attended school in Switzerland and is based in Geneva, no doubt enjoyed having her future extended family on home turf and looked relaxed as she took part in a photo shoot with her soon-to-be stepsons. Blessed with the same photogenic looks as Princess Mary of Denmark, she's sure to prove a glamorous new addition to the Danish royal family and seems to be adjusting to life in the spotlight.
The wintry vacation will no doubt have brought back memories from a similar Swiss holiday this time last year. Then, Marie had yet to be introduced formally to Joachim's mother Queen Margrethe, however, while now she is a princess in waiting.
Prince Joachim and his sons weren't the only European royals hitting the slopes at the weekend. Monaco's sporty head of state Prince Albert – a former Olympian bobsledder - displayed his prowess on skis and on a ski-doo as he took part in a charity race at a ski resort in the South Tyrol. The prince co-founded the Monegasque 'Star Team For Children' in 1993 and it competes in sporting events to raise money for a children's charity established by his late mother, Princess Grace.