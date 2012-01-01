Charming Charles impresses Mathilde with his gallantry

14 FEBRUARY 2008

Princess Mathilde of Belgium might be married to her own prince but that doesn't prevent her appreciating the attentions of another charming royal. The 35-year-old mum of three, who is expecting her fourth child this spring, seemed positively coy as Prince Charles turned on the old-fashioned charm and gallantly kissed her hand.



He had called in on the princess and her husband, Crown Prince Philippe on Thursday at the Belgian royal family residence of Laeken Castle just outside Brussel's city centre.



The eco-conscious royal had arrived in the Belgian capital by Eurostar and was due to give a talk on climate change to senior EU figures at the European Parliament on Thursday. A number of representatives from his charities including the Princes' Trust and the Rainforest Project travelled with him.