In anticipation of the couple's May 28 nuptials, the municipality where they are due to exchange their vows has come up with its own logo for the happy event
Photo: © AFP
Click on photos for gallery
Featuring burgundy and white hearts against a cornflower blue background, the romantic monogramme has received the approval of the Danish royal family
15 FEBRUARY 2008
As royal wedding fever continues to build ahead of the May 28 wedding of Denmark's Prince Joachim and his French fiancée Marie Cavallier, officials in Tonder - the South Denmark municipality where the ceremony will take place - have come up with their own logo for the happy event.
The simple monogramme of a burgundy and white heart against a cornflower blue background, has received the official seal of approval from the Danish royal family and will be used locally in association with the event.
Although much of the information surrounding the ceremony remains under wraps, one detail which is known is the venue where the couple will exchange vows.
Joachim and Marie - who have recently been enjoying a skiing holiday in Switzerland with Joachim's sons Prince Nikolai, eight, and five-year-old Felix - are due to walk down the aisle at picturesque Mogeltonder Church, which lies in a medieval village just to the west of Tonder.