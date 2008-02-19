Danish royals share their love of the mountains with the children

19 FEBRUARY 2008

Denmark's little Prince Christian and his sister Isabella have been getting an early education in one of their parents' passions. This week Crown Princess Mary and her husband Frederick treated their kids to a holiday in the Swiss resort of Verbier, where the Duke and Duchess of York are also spending a few days with their girls.



The piste break is something of a family tradition for the Danish royals, who've been coming here since before their marriage four years ago. As the vacation often coincides with Mary's birthday – on February 5 – the couple are usually at their most laid-back as they hit the slopes of the beautiful resort.



That was very much case as the family relaxed in the snowy setting on Monday. As the children are so young – Christian's two and while his sister turns one on April 21 – the holiday isn't as action-packed as in previous years, but mum and the dad didn't seem to mind as they proudly posed for pictures and made snowballs with the youngsters.