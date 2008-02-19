Sarah's networking initiative aims to "thread the lives of women and their children together all over the world"
Photo: © SarahFerguson.com
Click on photos to enlarge
Although her daughters have yet to make their presence felt on the site, proof of the close relationship they share with their mum came as they joined her and dad Andrew on a skiing holiday in Switzerland
Photo: © Rex
So far the 48-year-old lists 95 friends on the web page, which brings together news about the causes she champions
Photo: © SarahFerguson.com
19 FEBRUARY 2008
She heads one of the most conspicuously happy modern families along with her ex, Prince Andrew. And now Sarah, Duchess of York has taken into cyberspace her campaign to support other mothers in their role.
The long-time children's rights activist has launched a Facebook-style social networking website to allow women to interact with their kids online. Under the tagline for 'mothers and others who care', 48-year-old is encouraging users to make friends and post messages in each other's spaces.
On www.sarahferguson.com, the Duchess lists her favourite pastimes as watching Pop Idol and Grey's Anatomy, as well as listening to rapper 50 Cent. The mum of two also shares her personal philosophy on life, including her dream that "the mothers and children of the world (be) well".
Though Sarah's daughters, Beatrice, 19, and 17-year-old Eugenie, don't seem to have signed up yet, there was further evidence this week of the close relationship they share with their mum.
The girls have joined both their parents on the family's annual skiing holiday in the Swiss resort of Verbier, during which they'll help dad Andrew blow out the candles on his 48th birthday.