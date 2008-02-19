Sarah's networking initiative aims to "thread the lives of women and their children together all over the world"

Photo: © SarahFerguson.com

Click on photos to enlarge

Although her daughters have yet to make their presence felt on the site, proof of the close relationship they share with their mum came as they joined her and dad Andrew on a skiing holiday in Switzerland

Photo: © Rex

So far the 48-year-old lists 95 friends on the web page, which brings together news about the causes she champions

Photo: © SarahFerguson.com