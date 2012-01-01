Zimbabwean Chelsy keeps her cool in snowy Yorkshire

20 FEBRUARY 2008

Prince Harry's on-off girlfriend Chelsy Davey is more accustomed to the baking temperatures of her South African homeland than Britain's capricious climes. And this week the pretty Zimbabwean found herself facing a snow-covered landscape in Leeds.



The 22-year-old, who's currently studying in the city for a masters degree in law, has been open in the past about her lack of enthusiasm for the British weather. However, the savvy blonde seemed well prepared for the freezing conditions in Yorkshire as she headed to class on Monday wrapped up warm in a matching black hat, gloves and scarf set.



While Chelsy was getting to grips with the cold spell in her on-off beau's homeland, Harry is busy planning a summer adventure in hers. Along with Prince William, the fun-loving royal is preparing a 1,000-mile charity motorbike ride through Africa.



The pair are hoping to embark on their fundraising venture - to raise money for orphans struggling with HIV and Aids - during their military leave in June. And Chelsy has enthusiastically given the project her backing.



"Chelsy has been helpful and encouraging about the trip," revealed one of Prince Harry's pals. "She has travelled a lot in South Africa and hopes she and Harry might have some time together out there once he has completed the journey."