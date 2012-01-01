Expectant niece of Netherlands' Queen Beatrix is to wed again

20 FEBRUARY 2008

After a troubled first marriage which came to an end in 2004, pretty Princess Margarita of Bourbon-Parma has found love once more. Queen Beatrix's 35-year-old niece has announced she'll wed Dutch lawyer Tjalling Ten Cate, with whom she is expecting a child in August.



The newly-engaged pair, who've been living together in Amsterdam for over a year, are "very happy" according to an official statement released by the palace. Their romance reportedly blossomed after they were introduced by European royal pals a couple of years ago.



And the Dutch public have already had their first glimpse of the princess' handsome new beau. Tjalling, an avid fan of golf and sailing, accompanied his future bride to Queen Beatrix and Princess Margriet's joint birthday party in Amsterdam a few weeks ago. It's thought the couple, who are planning a low-key ceremony in May, chose the occasion to share their happy news with the royal family at a private gathering shortly after the birthday celebrations.



Princess Margarita's first union, to businessman Edwin de Roy van Zuydewijn, did not receive the royal seal of approval. Their marriage ended four years ago when the princess placed an ad in a Dutch newspaper informing her husband she was filing for divorce.