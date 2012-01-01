Queen's 60th wedding anniversary

It's a genuine love story dating back to 1939, which has stood the test of time. On November 20 Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary, marking 60 years together. To commemorate the milestone, hellomagazine.com takes a look at memorable moments from their six decade-long marriage, and the warm human relationship behind the public union



The teenage Princess met and fell for Philip when he was a cadet at the Royal Navy College at Dartmouth. Though her parents, King George and Queen Elizabeth, encouraged her not to rush into any serious relationship, she was smitten. Eight years later, in July 1947, their engagement was announced