The Swedish monarch visited a desert camp just outside Riyadh to publicise the work of the scouts in furthering peace between nations
There his hosts treated him to a traditional meal cooked over an open fire
The desert dining experience came as the Swedish monarch made an official visit to Saudi Arabia in conjunction with the scout organisation
22 FEBRUARY 2008
Even a seasoned globe-trotter like Sweden's King Carl Gustaf must have been impressed by the Arabian Nights-style hospitality he received on a recent Saudi tour. A traditional meal served in a desert camp and a camel ride were among the memorable moments on his official visit to promote the World Scout Foundation.
During Thursday's gathering the royal - who's president of the organisation – sat cross-legged in a tent sampling food cooked over a charcoal fire.
The Swedish monarch, a former scout himself, was in Saudi Arabia to mark the opening of a week-long exhibition highlighting the movement's role in strengthening peace between countries.
"The organisation teaches children to be self-reliant and how to set a good example to others," he emphasised. "Thus, it offers a lot for the benefit of society."