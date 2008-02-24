David and Victoria invited to spend weekend at Chequers

24 FEBRUARY 2008

After their successful meeting earlier this year, Gordon Brown and David Beckham are getting together again.



LA Galaxy's footballing ace and his Spice Girl wife Victoria are to join the Prime Minister and his wife, Sarah, at Chequers. The weekend break is a thank-you for the couple's support in the past.



"Sarah does a lot of charity work and has previously called on Victoria to help," a friend of the Beckhams told the People newspaper. "They get on well and Sarah knows Victoria and David can be relied on to send signed books or jeans or give time if possible."



The two men met each other in January, when the handsome midfielder visited Downing St.



"He's a very good man," said David at the time. "He's a man that's looking after our country and he is doing a very good job."



Then, just a few days later, the British premier visited David's footballing academy in Greenwich.



No date has yet been set for the visit.