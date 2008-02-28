Carla makes her first official trip as France's First Lady

Carla looked slightly nervous as she and her husband were greeted by President Idriss Deby of Chad and his wife Hinda at the start of her first official trip

Now she is France's First Lady, the Italian star – pictured listening to her husband's speech at the French embassy in Chad - is becoming accustomed to a supporting role

The French premier gives his new wife an encouraging hug after their arrival at the presidential palace in Cape Town

