Brave Harry turned to his 'rock' Chelsy for support during Afghan mission

29 FEBRUARY 2008

Although the couple reportedly split up just before Harry's deployment in Afghanistan, it seems the 23-year-old Prince's mission has served to bring him closer to on/off Zimbabwean girlfriend Chelsy Davey. Pals of the couple reveal they've been sharing emotional telephone calls on a regular basis - and that the pretty blonde has been a great support to the royal.



"There have been many times in the past few weeks when she has sobbed down the phone," revealed a pal of the Prince's flame. "When we asked her about it she said Harry set her off because he was very emotional, too. Her nerves have been on edge because she has no way of reaching him... Harry may be a royal but he has no special privileges and calls are restricted to a minimum like every other soldier."



"But Chelsy gets calls from him whenever he can contact her… She has had to be strong for Harry's sake," continues the friend. "In the past three months, it is fair to say Chelsy has been his rock."



And it seems the pretty law student might not have to wait long before she sees her royal beau again. The Ministry of Defence has reportedly withdrawn him from the front amid concerns for his safety.



"She can't wait to be reunited with him and is already planning a big welcome home party," says Chelsy's pal. "Then she's looking forward to a long holiday with him."



Chelsy isn't the only one who's been missing the soldier prince during his stint on the front line. Harry reveals he received a touching letter from his big brother, saying he was a credit to their mother Princess Diana. "William sent me a letter saying how proud he reckons that she would be," reveals Harry.