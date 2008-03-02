Chelsy dashes down to meet Harry as he returns to the UK

After Prince Harry was happily reunited with his proud dad Prince Charles and older brother William following his ten-week tour in Afghanistan, there was another important person who was equally delighted to see him home safe - his Zimbabwean girlfriend Chelsy Davy.



As Harry's jet touched down, the pretty 22-year-old law student made her way from her student house in Leeds to join Harry - who she has not seen since December - at a family reunion at Prince Charles' Highgrove home.



Landing at RAF Brize Norton on Saturday, Harry was greeted by his dad and Prince William, who helped his younger brother load his bags into a car before the reunited family headed off together.



Charles has spoken of his joy at his youngest son's safe return and his immense pride in the part Harry and his fellow soldiers have played in Afghanistan. "I've been incredibly proud of Harry and I promise you, equally proud of all the dedicated services given by our armed forces," he said.



The 59-year-old heir to the throne was evidently glad to be able to watch the jet carrying Harry land. "As you can imagine, it's a great relief as far as I'm concerned to see him home in one piece," he added.