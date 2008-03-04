Diana's 'Mr Wonderful' says Princess turned to Dodi for security

4 MARCH 2008

The heart surgeon whom Princess Diana was said to have described as the love of her life has given an intimate account of their passionate relationship – and made the surprise revelation that it was she who ended their romance.



In a statement read at the inquest into her death Hasnat Khan contradicted previous testimony about their break-up, which several witnesses had attributed to his desire to continue his career in anonimity.



He said the Princess broke up with him shortly after returning from her first holiday with the family of Dodi Fayed. "I think Diana finally realised that (he) could give her all the things I could not," wrote the doctor. "He had money and could provide the necessary security."



Hasnat added: "She wanted to be with someone who was happy to be seen with her in public and she could do that with Dodi."



The doctor's affair with the "down-to-earth" Princess began in 1995 after she accepted Hasnat's invitation to go for a meal at his uncle's home. "After this our friendship turned into a relationship. We had a normal sexual relationship," he said.



Diana loved doing normal "everyday things" that most people took for granted. On one trip to a pub in Kensington the Princess begged to be allowed to order drinks at the bar, because she had never done so before.



During their two-year relationship the couple discussed marriage, and Diana mentioned her desire to have a baby girl. "Emotionally she felt she was still young," wrote Hasnat. "She wanted a husband to be there for her, to have a normal relationship with him."