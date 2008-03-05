Camilla keeps her cool on a visit to Trinidad with a practical accessory - a parasol

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

Porcelain-complexioned Desperate Housewives actress Marcia Cross takes the same approach as the British royal when it comes to protecting her fair skin from the sun

Photo: © Rex

The parasol has become an essential item in the Duchess' wardrobe, and this one got plenty of use during last year's trip to Egypt

Photo: © Getty Images