Prince combines eco concerns with luxury living on the 'Leander'

6 MARCH 2008

No one can have been preparing harder for this week's official royal tour of the Caribbean than the crew of Leander, the superyacht chartered by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.



Though the eco-conscious Prince has hired the 254ft vessel as a way of cutting his carbon footprint – it's claimed emissions will be down 40 per cent on a similar trip eight years ago – the boat also offers the last word in luxury travelling.



Camilla, who is familiar with Leander from a cruise with a group of girlfriends last summer, will no doubt have talked up its charms.



In addition to two master bedrooms and eight en-suite guest cabins, the royal party have use of a swimming pool, gym and helicopter landing pad.



The couple's own suite is decorated in country style and features a bathroom with a large bath and walk-in shower. There is also a separate dressing room where Charles and Camilla, who are accompanied by their personal valet and dresser, can prepare each morning.



An adjoining study has a faux bookcase of leather-bound classics, which slides back to reveal a TV and DVD player. Guests can also enjoy a pool deck and observation room offering 180-degree views of the ocean.



And the service from the on-board team of 24 staff will be as attentive as any the future monarch is used to. Two chefs have been briefed about the couple's tastes, including details of the Prince's favourite dishes - organic soft boiled eggs, wild mushrooms, game and ice cream.



When Charles sits down to dine in the 20-seater dining room, the chairs' peach and cream cushions will be replaced by the well-worn tartan ones that accompany him on every tour.



And should the Prince and his wife wish to relax after a day on duty, there's a large saloon with a grand piano and several hundred DVDs.