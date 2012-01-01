Duchess helps a Hull family fight the flab on a budget for TV show

6 MARCH 2008

A shopping expedition to a budget supermarket is not quite what the Duchess of York is used to. Nor is she likely to have spent much time on a council estate.



But locals on East Hull's Preston Road estate were impressed by Sarah's down to earth attitude when she stepped in to encourage a local family of six to eat more healthily for a TV documentary.



The Weight Watchers Ambassador persuaded the Sargersons, who were struggling with their waistlines, to give up their diet of crisps in favour of fruit and vegetables.



"The Duchess was very down-to-earth," said mother of four Tonia who accompanied Prince Andrew's former wife on a grocery shopping trip. "I lost a stone. My husband Mick, bless him, hasn't lost a pound."



Further evidence of Sarah's no-nonsense approach came when she opted to stay in a B&B popular with dockers and lorry drivers while filming up north. The mother of two, who lives in a Manhattan apartment worth £2.5 million, stayed at the East Thorpe Guest House.



The Duchess In Hull will be shown in the UK over the summer.