Harry and Chelsy 'happier than ever' with fresh start on the cards

6 MARCH 2008

The old adage 'absence makes the heart grow fonder' certainly seems to have rung true for Prince Harry and his on/off girlfriend Chelsy Davy. Since his return from Afghanistan the Prince has hardly spent a moment apart from the Zimbabwean - and those closest to them believe a fresh start is on the cards.



"Before setting off for Afghanistan it looked as though their romance was at an end…" reveals a pal of the high-profile pair. "But (Chelsy) has barely left Harry's side since he got home on Saturday."



Last night Harry - who carried a photograph of Chelsy with him throughout his time serving on the front line - headed out to a birthday party in West London with the pretty Leeds student. After enjoying a five-hour stint at the bash, the pair emerged and went straight back to Harry's apartment at Clarence House.



And it seems the 22-year-old blonde, who's studying towards a masters degree in Law, has even made special arrangements in order to maximise the time she spends with her royal beau. "She's broken up early from university and it looks like they're enjoying a honeymoon period," adds the friend.



"Harry still adores Chelsy and being away only underlined that… They look happier than ever."