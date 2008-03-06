Former model and public relations executive Cecilia Ciganer-Albeniz is to wed PR guru Richard Attias in New York at the end of this month. The news was confirmed this week by fashion label Versace, which will dress the bride and groom

Photo: © Rex

Cecilia left her husband in May 2005, while he was still a presidential hopeful, to live with events organiser Richard (above)

Photo: © Rex