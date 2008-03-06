Former model and public relations executive Cecilia Ciganer-Albeniz is to wed PR guru Richard Attias in New York at the end of this month. The news was confirmed this week by fashion label Versace, which will dress the bride and groom
Cecilia left her husband in May 2005, while he was still a presidential hopeful, to live with events organiser Richard (above)
6 MARCH 2008
Just months after it emerged Nicolas Sarkozy had tied the knot with his new love, model-turned-singer Carla Bruni, it seems a happy ending is also in sight for the French president's second wife, Cecilia Ciganer-Albeniz. The former model and public relations executive is to wed Morocco-born PR guru Richard Attias in New York at the end of this month.
The wedding plans were confirmed this week by a spokesman for fashion house Versace, which is to dress the bride and groom. While the exact location of the nuptials have not been released, the Italian label says the former French First Lady would wear an Atelier gown and her beau a classic two-button tailored suit. The nuptials are reported to be taking place on March 22.
Cecilia, 50, and the French premier were divorced in October. She left the then presidential hopeful in May 2005 to live with her events organiser love, before returning to Mr Sarkozy's side in the run-up to last May's French elections.