Wearing a vibrant purple outfit appropriate to her Caribbean surroundings, Camilla was greeted by a young Girl Guide during the one-day visit to Saint Lucia
The royal couple were clearly in good spirits and shared a laugh as Camilla turned her hand to cocoa-mixing at a traditional plant
8 MARCH 2008
Taking inspiration from her vibrant surroundings, Camilla showed just how much she has embraced the Caribbean spirit when she stepped out in a striking purple outfit during a one-day visit to Saint Lucia.
Having arrived with Prince Charles at the island nation as part of an official 11-day tour of the Caribbean, the Duchess of Cornwall reflected the colourful hues around her as she happily chatted with a young Girl Guide in the grounds of an official residence.
A quick change later into an elegant pale-mint dress and Camilla joined Charles to enjoy some of the traditional aspects of the island. The royal couple headed to a working cocoa plantation. They were able to watch the experts at work before Camilla turned her own hand to the art of cocoa mixing. Smiling broadly, it was clearly a job the Duchess enjoyed.
Already halfway through their colourful trip, which began in Trinidad, Charles and Camilla will continue over the next few days to the neighbouring islands of Montserrat and Jamaica.