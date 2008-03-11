Stylish Carla brings glamour to Elysee dinner for Israeli leader

"With a woman like Carla Bruni on the scene, French political summits have certainly become a lot more watchable," remarked a political journalist this week. And after seeing the model-turned-singer's appearance at her new husband's side for a dinner at the Elysee Palace on Monday night it's easy to appreciate how she's been won over commentators with her style and charm.



Not only was President Nicolas Sarkozy's wife on typically stunning form in a striking one shoulder purple gown at the function, held to welcome Israeli President Shimon Peres, she is also settling into the role of France's First Lady.



The nerves which marked the glamorous 40-year-old's first official appearances with her new husband seem to have disappeared. As she arrived at the function she was the epitome of poise, while her emerging confidence was also evident as she chatted to the Israeli premier over dinner.