After ten weeks apart the Prince and his Zimbabwean love have been getting reacquainted this week on the romantic Kubu Queen cruiser in Botswana
Photo: © www.kubuqueen.com
Click on photos for gallery
The pair also took a speedboat trip down the Okavango Delta
Photo: © Rex
Harry, seen arriving back from Afghanistan, is now spending 12-days in Africa with Chelsy
Photo: © Getty Images
11 MARCH 2008
To make up for lost time on the romance front, returning war hero Prince Harry came up with a plan straight from classic movie history.
In scenes reminiscent of the 1951 Humphrey Bogart/Katherine Hepburn film African Queen Harry and his on/off girlfriend Chelsy Davy are sharing a traditional houseboat in Botswana's picturesque Okavango Delta.
After not having seen each other for ten weeks during the soldier Prince's stint on the frontline in Afghanistan the couple are now sleeping under the stars in a open-air bedroom atop the cruiser.
Their pleasure boat, the Kubu Queen, is described by a source as "the perfect place for a young couple to spend uninterrupted time together".
And the lovebirds are making the most of their time alone, rising late each morning and cooking their own breakfast on the deck down below.
When they do venture out, the area - widely regarded as one of the most beautiful places on earth - offers plenty of opportunity for wildlife spotting, with crocodiles, otters and hippos inhabiting the riverbanks.