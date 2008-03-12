Prince Charles fancies demonstrating his tango skills on TV Tess reveals

Daniel Day-Lewis' proclamation earlier this month that he'd make the ideal I'm A Celebrity… contestant no doubt had reality TV fans wondering 'Whatever next?'. Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has the answer.



The bubbly blonde has suggested a royal candidate for her hit dance show in the form of Prince Charles. The heir to the throne, she says, hinted to her that his tango skills wouldn't go amiss on the hit dance show, and even demonstrated some of his fancy footwork during a meeting at Highgrove to discuss charity work.



"Quite a few people have told me they would be interested on being on Strictly… The most interesting was Prince Charles," says Tess. "He said he wanted to tango. When he demonstrated, he raised one leg and he had a rather good form. He would be a good ballroom dancer."



Understandably, Tess is more than a little excited about the prospect of having such a high profile guest. "I thought, 'Your Royal Highness, just say the word and series six you're in!'," she says. "Wouldn't that be wonderful? We even have our own Camilla (Dallerup) on the show whom he could partner."