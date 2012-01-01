Student-to-be Princess Beatrice starts hunt for perfect pad

13 MARCH 2008

Most students spend their university years living in modest shared flats with their friends, but it will be a different story for Princess Beatrice when she becomes a student later this year.



The young royal, who embarks upon a textiles and design course at Goldsmiths College in September, has begun her hunt for a luxury London pad to live in. The Princess has been spotted viewing up-market riverside apartments in Battersea, according to the Daily Mail.



Beatrice, who is halfway through her gap year, has seen a handful of potential homes recently, although there are also reports she may choose to live with her mum. The Duchess of York, who spends much of her time in New York, is also looking for a base in central London.



Whether the pair are searching together or separately, though, they may have to put the hunt on hold for a while. Beatrice is set to jet to the Big Apple to do work experience with a fashion magazine.