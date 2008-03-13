With her face camouflaged, Mary was unrecognisable as the country's stylish crown princess on her six-week training course with the Home Guard
Photo: © Home Guard Command EPA
She joined other recruits at a camp in eastern Denmark, learning how to fire a gun and co-ordinate rescue operations in the event of an attack on her adopted land
Photo: © Rex
13 MARCH 2008
Pictured in full camouflage gear, her face daubed with green paint, Denmark's Princess Mary looks ready for a military campaign.
Previously known for her glamorous style and humanitarian work, the Tasmania-born royal showed she's also an action woman when she completed basic military training in her adopted country.
Mary passed a course in shooting, first aid and surviving in the wild, meaning that she can now serve in Denmark's Home Guard.
By training with the organisation, which would defend the nation in the event of an attack, the princess is following in the footsteps of her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe. The Home Guard was formed in 1949, with its members drawn from World War II resistance fighters.