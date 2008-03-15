Joined by Lord Vesty, the Queen's Master Of The Horse, the Princess Royal was a stylish figure as she watched the events of the Gold Cup
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Lovebirds Zara and Mike, who is still recovering from his life-threatening rugby injury, wandered around the racecourse hand-in-hand
Photo: © Rex Features
With William away, Kate was joined by several friends and certainly looked to be enjoying her day at the races
Photo: © Rex Features
15 MARCH 2008
Showing she can score just as highly as daughter Zara Phillips in the fashion stakes, a chic Princess Royal cut an elegant figure as she attended the Cheltenham races.
Down-to-earth as ever, Princess Anne – stylish in a soft grey coat and striking yellow hat – drove herself to the course. Crowds instantly gathered around the Queen's only daughter, all eager to grab a look at the royal.
Back for a second day, Zara was also displaying her winning ways with clothes, wrapped up in a short cream mac and sporting her natty trilby once more. Enjoying all the excitement of the Gold Cup, the 26-year-old wandered hand-in-hand around the course with her rugby player boyfriend Mike Tindall.
Zara's passion for hats seems to have rubbed off on her cousin's girlfriend, Kate Middleton. Prince William's long-term love followed the equestrian star's lead and donned her own black trilby.
With her royal beau away learning to fly with the RAF, the pretty brunette took three friends to the popular races to keep her company. In a short blue coat with thick black tights protecting her from the weather, Kate was a racing cert when it came to style.
The loved-up couple will be reunited next week. William and Kate are jetting off to Klosters for a skiing holiday, with Prince Charles accompanying them to the royal's favourite Swiss resort.