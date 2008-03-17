The Monegasque prince congratulates little Mateo, who shares the same birth date

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

Albert receives a congratulatory kiss from his younger sister Stephanie. Atop the prince's enormous strawberry birthday cake was the Grimaldi family coat of arms, which features two monks brandishing raised swords and the royal motto 'With God's Help'

Photo: © Getty Images

One face well-wishers at the celebrations may have expected to see was that of Albert's girlfriend Charlene, but it's thought the pretty South African will celebrate with her prince at a private family party

Photo: © Getty Images