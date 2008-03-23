New York celebration as Mr Sarkozy's ex Cecilia prepares to marry again

France's former first lady Cecilia Ciganer-Albeniz has spent the weekend in the Big Apple as she prepares to walk down the aisle for the third time.



A glitzy wedding is planned for brunette beauty Cecilia, 50, and her multi-millionaire fiancé Richard Attias. For the reception, the couple have booked the Rockefeller Centre's famous Rainbow Room. The 65th-floor room features a revolving dance floor and stunning views of New York.



Celebrations kicked off on Friday, when the 48-year-old groom held a party at his home in Connecticut. Then on Saturday, the group enjoyed a sumptuous dinner at a 1920s steakhouse just off Broadway followed by a night at the theatre. Appropriately enough, the show was Mamma Mia!, the Abba-inspired musical based around a wedding.



Strict secrecy surrounds the event, which is due to take place early Sunday evening. The 150 guests - many of whom have flown in from Europe - have apparently been told not to bring cameras or mobile phones with cameras to the wedding.



The wedding comes less than two months after Cecilia's ex, French President Nicolas Sarkozy, married Italian supermodel turned singer Carla Bruni.