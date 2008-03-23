The Queen is pretty in pink to celebrate Easter at Windsor

23 MARCH 2008

Spring seemed very much on Queen Elizabeth's mind as she chose her outfit for the traditional Easter service at Windsor Castle this Sunday.



As sleet peppered the area, the Queen arrived at the chapel wearing an extremely spring-like light-pink two-piece with matching hat. Accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, the 81-year-old monarch led a host of royals to the service.



By his mother's side was new dad Prince Edward and his wife, the Countess of Wessex. Wrapped up well against the weather, the Queen's only daughter, the Princess Royal, was joined by her husband, Timothy Lawrence. Celebrating their last Easter as singletons were Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and his fiancée, Autumn Kelly. The couple are due to tie the knot on 17 May.



Pretty Canadian Autumn looked every inch the stylish bride-to-be. Sporting a monochrome ensemble, her blonde hair was set off by a feathery fascinator – a headpiece popular with her future cousin-in-law, Princess Eugenie.



Also in attendance were Lady Sarah Chatton and Prince Andrew, by himself as his two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, spend time in Verbier to mark his youngest daughter's 18th birthday.



After the service, led by the Right Reverend David Conner, the Queen made her way outside the chapel where a group of children were waiting to present her with some colourful posies.



A car was waiting to take the British monarch and Prince Philip back to their quarters. The rest of the group made their way on foot.