The blue one-piece, which reappeared in Klosters this week, has served on numerous family ski holidays over the years. Charles was spotted wearing it at the Swiss resort in 2006 (above)

Photo: © Rex

Though Charles has other one-pieces, this one is arguably the 59-year-old royal's favourite. Here it is again in 2004, as the Prince relaxes with son William

Photo: © Rex

It was first unveiled in 1995 when Charles was snapped sledging in Klosters, a scene repeated again in 1997 (above) with younger son Harry

Photo: © Rex