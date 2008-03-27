France's new First Lady kicked off the two-day visit to Britain in a chic grey coat by Dior, prompting fashionistas to draw comparisons between her style and that of Jackie Kennedy

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

Once settled into her Windsor Castle suite Carla changed into a demure but chic wool suit, again from Dior

Photo: © Rex

For her outing to Westminster the former model chose another conservative ensemble - a jersey dress teamed with a navy coat

Photo: © Getty Images