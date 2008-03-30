Sympathetic Queen 'cancels wedding anniversary party'

She's one of the richest women in the world, yet the Queen remains acutely aware of any financial pressures facing her subjects. So much so that the caring monarch has reportedly cancelled a glamorous party in sympathy with those feeling the need to tighten their belts a little more.



"It is a great shame," a friend of the British monarch told the The Mail on Sunday, adding: "The Queen always puts her jollifications after everything else has been considered."



Around 60 guests were expected to join the monarch, Prince Philip and their family this weekend to celebrate the couple's 60-year marriage, claimed the newspaper. The fancy Ritz bash was originally meant to be held last November. However, it was postponed as the Queen had to attend the Commonwealth Conference in Uganda. Official commitments have meant this was the first weekend available for all the family.



"The party… was about giving something back to the Queen," said a source at the luxury hotel, adding that the monarch had been "absolutely delighted" that her friends wanted to throw her such a bash.



The celebration would have come at the end of a busy time for the Queen, who turns 82 in April. On Wednesday, she hosted a day of full events to welcome French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife, Carla, to the country on a state visit.