Spain goes to Monaco as Prince Albert hosts a colourful Rose Ball

30 MARCH 2008

Glamour, glitz and royals galore were on display in Monte Carlo this weekend as the principality celebrated its famous Rose Ball.



The theme for this year's luxurious bash was La Movida, the bright and colourful movement that gripped Spain in the Eighties and saw film director Pedro Almodóvar come to the world's attention.



From its funky pink invitation through to the world-class entertainment on the night, the Rose Ball certainly embraced the spirit of its theme. The Oscar-winning filmmaker was guest of honour and led a lively Spanish contingent, featuring passionate flamenco dancing and music.



All eyes were on recent birthday boy Prince Albert and his long-term girlfriend Charlene Wittstock. Dramatic in a midnight blue gown, the South African blond was the epitome of elegance as she danced and chatted with her royal beau.



Equally regal was Albert's sister, Princess Caroline, who co-hosts the charity bash with her bachelor brother. Dressed in Chanel, the royal teamed her funky look with a cute pink handbag – covered in roses, of course.



Caroline's daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, was just as stunning. In a chic long dress with her sleek hair worn up, the beautiful 21-year-old displayed all the style and sophistication of her late grandmother, Princess Grace of Monaco.



More than 850 guests – including designer Karl Lagerfeld, the man behind Caroline's fabulous dress, and British singer Shirley Bassey – entered the fun of the evening at Monte Carlo's exclusive Sporting Club and raised thousands for Monaco's poor children.