The pretty Zimbabwean and her royal beau have just wrapped up a romantic break together in Botswana
After their riverboat vacations the Prince and Chelsy met up with her mum and dad in Capetown
The quartet enjoyed an evening out in the city's harbour front complex, while Harry was spotted sharing a breakfast tete a tete with his girlfriend's parents the following day
31 MARCH 2008
As if whisking his girl off for an intimate African adventure wasn't enough, Prince Harry has given Chelsy Davy another signal of just how much she means to him. Following their cosy vacation in Botswana's picturesque Okavango Delta, the royal soldier spent a few days with the pretty blonde's parents.
The young lovers were in Cape Town, where Harry was seen in the company of Chelsy's millionaire dad Charles and mum Beverley at least twice.
Though the Prince often makes a point of seeing Chelsy's Zimbabwe-based parents on his visits to Africa this was their first encounter since the couple temporarily parted ways last year.
On this occasion he and his sweetheart met her family for drinks in the piano bar of an exclusive hotel at the city's waterfront complex. The following day he was seen holding an intense conversation alone with Mr and Mrs Davy over breakfast. The fact that his girlfriend was nowhere to been seen has prompted speculation he had a serious issue to discuss.
Harry has now returned to Britain, where he'll learn details of his next Army assigment. Chelsy, a student at Leeds University, is expected to resume her law studies in the northern city.