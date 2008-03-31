The pretty Zimbabwean and her royal beau have just wrapped up a romantic break together in Botswana

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

After their riverboat vacations the Prince and Chelsy met up with her mum and dad in Capetown

Photo: © Rex

The quartet enjoyed an evening out in the city's harbour front complex, while Harry was spotted sharing a breakfast tete a tete with his girlfriend's parents the following day

Photo: © Rex