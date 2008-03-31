She wasn't jumping over the rope, but that didn't stop the down-to-earth royal doing a little skipping of her own when she arrived to check the results of an anti-bullying project she helped introduce to Denmark
As a mother of two Mary takes a keen interest in children's issues and suggested adapting an approach that's been tried and tested in her native Australia
Princess Mary of Denmark quite literally jump-started the fun on a recent visit to a Copenhagen school. When pupils produced a skipping rope Australian-born Mary was obviously tempted to have a go herself.
Leaping a couple of inches off the ground, the energetic royal appeared to be encouraging the youngsters in their game.
The impromptu 'skippy' action came as she publicised an anti-bullying initiative modelled on the Better Buddies programme pioneered in her native Oz. In 2007 Mary had the idea to modify the approach for use in her adopted land, and this weekend she arrived to check on progress so far.
A natural with kids, the mother-of-two is never shy about getting stuck in if it's for a good cause. She once surprised onlookers at a children's centre by slipping off her shoes and trying out a trampoline during a similar engagement.