Prince Hans Adans has sold a range of items from the family's private collection. After five generations collecting art, the family has apparently run out of space in which to store everything

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

Among items going under the hammer were 300 18th-century dining chairs

Photo: © PPE Agency

Also being auctioned were a pair of 17th-century wooden globes, which went to a Dutch collector for £620,000

Photo: © PPE Agency