Frozen food millionaire Geir shows Fergie round northern Norway

3 APRIL 2008

They met over a year ago through work, and though both maintain they are "just friends", a close bond has clearly developed between Sarah, Duchess of York and frozen food boss Geir Frantzen. The flame-haired royal was the guest of the millionaire in his native Norway this week.



Geir, whose company owns the British arm of food giant Findus, showed Sarah his favourite spots in picturesque Lofoten, a remote archipelago in northern Norway. Clearly comfortable in her 40-year-old companion's company, Sarah eschewed her usual highly groomed approach to step out in casual clothes and minimal makeup.



The pair, who are working on a project in America to promote well being, have attended a number of social functions together in the last six months, including a Spice Girls concert and a boxing match in Las Vegas.



Neighbours of Geir, who lives in a central London penthouse and is known for his party-loving lifestyle, have spoken of the Duchess and her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice visiting him on a number of occasions.



"He is a perfectly nice chap," said one. "We know he is very wealthy, yet he doesn't seem to flaunt it. But he certainly seems to enjoy life to the full."



Despite their growing closeness, a spokesman for the business tycoon says the 48-year-old royal and his client are nothing more than business partners. He adds that Geir, who has never married but has a nine-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, has "quite a serious partner in his life" back in Norway, whom he has been seeing for about 12 years.