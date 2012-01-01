Prince Philip waits to hear if he can leave London hospital

5 APRIL 2008

Doctors are assessing the health of Prince Philip to see whether he is fit enough to go home. The Duke of Edinburgh has spent two nights in hospital in London after suffering from a chest infection.



Buckingham Palace reported that the 86-year-old Duke was sitting up in hospital and working on his correspondence and hoped to fulfil his commitments next week.



On Monday, the Prince is due to attend two engagements at Windsor Castle. He is also scheduled to accompany the Queen on a visit to the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth on Thursday. The palace said both events were still on the agenda.



The Duke is being treated by the Physician To The Queen, Professor John Cunningham, at the King Edward VII Hospital, where a stream of well-wishers has been visiting to hand in flowers for the patient.