Princes welcome verdict they hope will end conspiracy theories

8 APRIL 2008

After the jury's ruling on the death of their mother Princess Diana, Princes William and Harry have told friends they are hoping the outcome would draw a line under the conspiracy theories surrounding the 1997 accident. "They just want it to end after all this time," said a source.



In a statement issued by Clarence House the Princes welcomed the inquest's conclusion that negligence by paparazzi and driver Henri Paul caused Diana's death.



The royals also thanked those who had given evidence that "in many cases reawakened their painful and personal memories". In particular William and his brother praised former bodyguard Trevor Rees, the only survivor of the crash.



The statement concluded by expressing their "profound gratitude" to the emergency services which fought to save their mother.



Meanwhile, Diana's close friend Rosa Monckton, one of several confidants to have taken the stand during the six-month proceedings, urged the public to remember Diana for her "extraordinary" work with hospices and children's charities.



"The focus (at the inquest) has been on only six weeks of a truly extraordinary life," she stressed.